Debris piling up as St. Marys neighbors in path carved by EF-2 tornado continue cleanup

ST. MARYS, Ga. – Neighbors in Camden County continued the long and tedious process Friday of cleaning up after Tropical Storm Elsa.

An EF-2 tornado spawned from the storm Wednesday left a path of destruction across St. Marys and the Kings Bay Navy base.

Piles of debris are growing around neighborhoods in St. Marys that were in the 3.65-mile path of the tornado, which packed estimated peak wind speeds of 130 mph.

Piles of debris are growing in Camden County after an EF-2 tornado ripped through the area during Tropical Storm Elsa. (WJXT)

The tornado initially touched down along East St. Marys Street -- just north of the St. Marys River, according to the National Weather Service’s survey. It strengthened to EF-2 intensity, damaging homes along Conyers and Norris streets, before continuing north-northwest, where it produced “EF-1 damage” to a mobile home along Point Peter Road.

The NWS said the tornado reached its maximum strength at the Eagle Hammock RV Park on the Kings Bay base, where multiple recreational vehicles were flipped. One was blown about 200 feet into a lake north of the RV park, where a pickup truck was also found.

The path of the Camden County tornado

Neighbors are coming together to help each other as large piles of fence and tree debris could be seen lining streets in St. Marys on Friday.

Some streets remained blocked off because of downed powerlines.

Near Norris Street, major damage could be seen to a home where a structure in front of the home was left unrecognizable.

On Conyers Street a large tree was uprooted and fell over onto a house that was left with significant roof damage. A carport on the property was left tilted on its side Friday morning.

A large tree toppled onto a home, damaging the roof in St. Marys. (WJXT)

St. Marys city officials and Camden County officials want any property owners with damage to report it at CamdenCountyGa.gov so emergency management teams can assess and record them.

St. Marys City Manager Robby Horton said Thursday that thankfully no injuries were reported in the St. Marys areas, but NWS said it’s aware of 17 total injuries as a result of the storm, 11 of which resulted in hospitalizations. Kings Bay officials reported about 10 of those injuries on the base.

Horton said the tornado carved a clear path through the neighborhood.

“We had one tree that was picked up and thrown about 20 feet, but the thing about it was when it went into the ground, it went down 4 feet and punctured one of our waterlines,” Horton said.

Those water lines have since been repaired and now crews are working to restore power.

According to the National Weather Service Jacksonville, the tornado in Camden County was an EF-2 that touched down along East St. Marys Street (north of the St. Marys River), then tore through Conyers and Norris Streets before damaging a single-wide home on Point Peter Road and ending at the Eagle Hammock RV Park on the base.

Camden County Emergency Management Director Chuck White said the National Weather Service Jacksonville delivered “spot on timely forecast information to us to allow our community to anticipate and prepare for it.”

White was out assessing the damage. He said the first thing Emergency Management does is mobilize everything in response to the tornado from the local level to the state and federal levels.

“There are over 250 responders from power, Public Works, fire, law enforcement, emergency management and a whole host of support, including the people on the ground doing the damage assessment for us,” said White.

His No. 1 priority remains life safety. White warns the community to be careful using chainsaws, ladders and other materials that could be dangerous while cleaning up.

Cleanup after Georgia tornado

“If you don’t live in the affected area of downtown St. Marys or in Admirals Walk or North Street Point, please avoid them,” said White.

City of St. Marys Mayor John Morrissey said city and county crews are working to clean up the roads.

“One of the most important things for homeowners to do is to make sure they get a hold of their insurance company immediately and the assessors get out there and they should be diligent and following up to do that,” said Morrissey.

Morrissey said crews with the emergency management agency were out with state agencies Thursday checking on citizens and finding out what they need so they can get them assistance to make their homes livable.

Photo of RV picked up during Tornado in Camden County

Horton also reminded residents to be careful as they begin the clean-up process.

“With ladders, chainsaws, that’s never a good combination in any form or fashion,” Horton said.

Camden County was under a tornado warning from about 5:45 p.m. until about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The tornado was at least the third confirmed Wednesday in the Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida area. The NWS estimates an EF-0 tornado touched down Wednesday morning in Columbia County. There were also reports of damage in Jacksonville after a confirmed EF-1 tornado early Wednesday evening.