Arrest made as Jacksonville police investigate ‘ambush style’ attacks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Jacksonville police continue to investigate a series of reported attacks on women in the Biscayne Boulevard area of the Northside, the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday reported that it made an arrest in at least one of the incidents.

The Sheriff’s Office said Cole Wright, 18, was arrested following JSO’s original request for assistance from the community in its investigation. He was interviewed by police and arrested for felony battery and false imprisonment.

Booking photo for Cole Wright.

JSO said Wright was also identified as a suspect in a burglary that was reported in August 2020 and faces that charge as well. The Duval County jail log showed Wednesday he was held on a $275,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office said police continue to investigate a burglary that involved an attempted sexual battery and other early morning “ambush style” attacks on women around Biscayne Boulevard. Anyone with additional information was urged to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.