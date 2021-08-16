Police make arrest in 2019 killing of 17-year-old

Booking photo of Dominic Williams, accused in an August 2019 triple shooting in the Newtown neighborhood.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two years after a 17-year-old was shot and killed and two other young men were wounded in the parking lot of a Checkers restaurant on Kings Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest.

Dominic Williams, 25, was booked into the Duval County Jail earlier this month charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

According to News4Jax reporting, the men were shot in a car in the parking lot just after midnight on Aug. 12, 2019. Two men were found injured at the scene and the third in the car that had crashed on Whitman Stree, a short distance away. All three were hospitalized and the driver of the car died of his injuries.

A bystander said he heard about six shots.