Flagler County deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 481,000 people, sheriff says

PALM COAST, Fla. – The execution of a search warrant at a Palm Coast home on Tuesday led to the seizure of 916 grams of fentanyl, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Rick Staly said that’s enough fentanyl to kill 481,000 people — more than the populations of Flagler and St. Johns counties combined.

While searching the home on Blasdell Court, according to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found in the kitchen a large plastic baggie containing 510 grams of fentanyl and a plastic jar labeled “Protein” that contained 406 grams of fentanyl.

Deputies said 41.2 grams of Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim, a prescription-only narcotic, were also recovered from the home, as well as syringes, spoons with white powdery residue, a silicone smoking pipe with burnt cannabis residue, glass containers with residue, plastic bags with residue, and a glass vial and metal grinder located in a backpack.

The 39-year-old homeowner and a 40-year-old tenant were arrested, deputies said. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner is charged with possession of drug equipment, and the tenant is charged with possession of drug equipment and possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

The two were booked into the Flagler County jail, where they remained as of Wednesday, according to online jail records.

Deputies said both had prior run-ins with the Sheriff’s Office.