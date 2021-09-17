Restaurant owners push back on inspector after emergency shutdowns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Correction: It was previously incorrectly reported that Seafood Express and More had “51 roaches, more than half of which were dead.” The actual number is 38 roaches, 27 of which were dead

Three restaurants were temporarily shut down for violating food safety standards. All of since reopened However, two of those restaurant owners are pushing back.

The Tavern Brewery and Irish Pub in Lake City

The Tavern Brewery and Irish Pub in Lake City was shut down last Wednesday. It was hit with 27 violations.

The report shows the inspector found 4 live roaches, 5 rodent droppings, and several violations for temperature control. The roaches and droppings were found outside of the restaurant, the report shows.

The owner argued issues found outside of the building should not justify a full closure of the business. He tells me he is filing a complaint with the state for an unjustified shutdown and unfair treatment.

The tavern was allowed to reopen the day after the failing inspection.

Ad

RESTAURANT REPORTS: Failing inspection | Follow-up inspection + Passing inspection

Seafood Express and More on Main Street in Jacksonville

Seafood Express and More on Main Street was closed after an inspector found 21 violations during a routine check last Tuesday.

The inspector found 38 roaches, 27 of which were already dead. The owner said he had been working with a pest control company because the business next door was renovating.

The express restaurant was also cited for improper holding temperatures, dented canned goods, including a rusted can of marinara sauce, and improper holding temperatures.

The owner insists the can came from the truck rusted. It has since been thrown away. He too had complaints about the inspector saying they “seemed new” and weren’t confident in what they were doing.

Ad

Seafood Express and More passed a follow-up inspection two days later.

RESTAURANT REPORTS: Failing inspection | Failing follow-up inspection | Passing inspection

PV Shack Food Truck

The PV Shack food truck in Jacksonville was closed for a day. During a routine inspection on September 9, the inspector found a broken water pump.

A note in the inspector’s report says it worked after if you gave it a “firm hit.” I spoke to the owner who told me he immediately replaced the pump. It was the truck’s only violation.

PV Shack Food Truck reopened the next day after a perfect inspection.

RESTAURANT REPORTS: Failing inspection | Passing inspection

Ad

News4Jax monitors restaurant inspections in District 5 every week with the Division of Hotels and Restaurants under the Department of Business and Professional Regulations.

District 5 covers Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Suwannee, and Union Counties.

You can search your favorite restaurants anywhere in the state and their most recent inspections in DBPR’s licensing portal. You can also file a complaint against a restaurant that may be violating health and safety standards.