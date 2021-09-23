Teen charged in West Nassau High student’s death pleads guilty to murder

CALLAHAN, Fla. – Gaven Smith, one of two teenagers arrested shortly after a 16-year-old West Nassau High School student was shot and killed in February 2020, pleaded guilty Thursday in Nassau County court to a third-degree murder charge.

Deputies said Trent Fort was shot Feb. 24, 2020, while in a car with four other students in the Spring Lake Estates neighborhood off Lem Turner Road.

Ashton Riggs is charged with accessory to murder in the case. The teens are both from Callahan and were charged as adults.

They were initially charged on unrelated charges of felony battery on a person over 65. Smith, now 18, also was charged with violation of probation and possession of a firearm by a delinquent minor.

Smith, appearing via Zoom from the Nassau County jail, pleaded guilty Thursday to both the murder charge and the firearm possession charge. The judge said he will decide at the sentencing hearing whether Smith will be sentenced as a youthful offender, a juvenile or an adult. Each carries a different level of penalties.

Ad

The maximum sentence on the murder charge would be 30 years, and the maximum sentence on the weapons charge is 15 years. Prosecutors said they were not pursuing a minimum mandatory for either charge because Smith had been cooperating since his arrest.

Smith’s attorney said his plea was not part of a negotiated deal with the State Attorney’s Office and he was not promised a lesser sentence in exchange for pleading guilty.

Smith will be back in court for a status hearing on Oct. 28 and his sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29.

“This was a tragic event. It was something that should have never happened,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said last year.

Undersheriff Roy Henderson said in 2020 that Smith is believed to have pulled the trigger. He was arrested shortly after Fort’s murder at a McDonald’s in Callahan. Deputies later found the 9mm handgun involved in the shooting in the woods, Henderson said.

Ad

Henderson said that Fort and the shooter went to school together. Fort’s parents said they’ve never met the teens, but they learned who they were on the day of the shooting.

Fort’s mother said he would have been a junior in 2021. On the one-year anniversary of his shooting death, Paige Hall said the past year has been the most difficult of her life.

“Every day waking up without my son. Every day waiting for justice. Justice will never heal anything. There’s no greater loss that I can experience than to lose a child,” Hall said.

Trent Fort (Special to WJXT)

RELATED | Mom, pastor call teen shot & killed an amazing young man