‘Teal the Show’ Week 4 watch party sold out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Demand remains high for one of the hottest tickets in town.

Forty-five VIP seats for the News4Jax Insider-only ‘Teal the Show’ watch party have sold out for a second-consecutive week.

News4Jax Insiders have exclusive access to these seats at Island Wing Co. Grill and Bar for each Jaguars road game during the 2021 season.

Through our Insider program, 45 fans will have reserved seating to watch the Teal and Black while enjoying the company of other fans, while also hanging with News4JAX personalities. Right now, Jamal St. Cyr and Lauren Verno are scheduled to make an appearance.

Insiders who reserve a seat (or two) and attend a watch party be entered to win two tickets to the next Jaguars home game. Drawing for the tickets will be held on-site.

Ad

Even if the Insider VIP section is full, there are still plenty of seats in the restaurant available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each watch party will be held at Island Wing Co. Grill and Bar located at 4409 Southside Boulevard, Jacksonville.

Schedule for the rest of the season