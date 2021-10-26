Activists demand Jacksonville City Council reinstate Safer Together committee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Community Action Committee on Tuesday afternoon joined together with other local organizations for a rally, demanding the Jacksonville City Council reinstate its “Safer Together” committee.

The rally outside City Hall comes after Council President Sam Newby sent a note to Council members, which said that the work of the Safer Together committee was complete.

“No,no, don’t hesitate, reinstate!”



Community activists are rallying outside City Hall for reinstatement of the Safer Together committee. They say they need “police accountability now.” The committee was removed last week by city council. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/T7xFUl4ICO — Brie Isom (@BrieIsomWJXT) October 26, 2021

Members of the Jacksonville Northside Coalition, including its president, Ben Frazier, were part of the rally. Activists plan to speak Tuesday during the City Council meeting in support of the committee.

News4Jax will be in the Tuesday evening City Council meeting. This article will be updated.

The committee was organized in 2020 as a way to bridge the gap of trust and improve relationships between the police and the community.

Before Newby sent the note to Council members, Councilman Michael Boylan -- who was vice-chair of the committee -- announced his resignation. It followed a heated exchange of the possible implementation of a Citizens Review Board. Boylan said most of the people who have been involved in workshops do not trust law enforcement and that he didn’t see a real path forward for tangible change.