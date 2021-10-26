Clear icon
Activists demand Jacksonville City Council reinstate Safer Together committee

Brie Isom, Reporter

Tags: Safer Together, Jacksonville
Photo taken outside Jacksonville City Hall on Oct. 26, 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Community Action Committee on Tuesday afternoon joined together with other local organizations for a rally, demanding the Jacksonville City Council reinstate its “Safer Together” committee.

The rally outside City Hall comes after Council President Sam Newby sent a note to Council members, which said that the work of the Safer Together committee was complete.

Members of the Jacksonville Northside Coalition, including its president, Ben Frazier, were part of the rally. Activists plan to speak Tuesday during the City Council meeting in support of the committee.

News4Jax will be in the Tuesday evening City Council meeting. This article will be updated.

The committee was organized in 2020 as a way to bridge the gap of trust and improve relationships between the police and the community.

Before Newby sent the note to Council members, Councilman Michael Boylan -- who was vice-chair of the committee -- announced his resignation. It followed a heated exchange of the possible implementation of a Citizens Review Board. Boylan said most of the people who have been involved in workshops do not trust law enforcement and that he didn’t see a real path forward for tangible change.

Brie Isom joined the News4JAX team in January 2021 after spending three years covering news in South Bend, Indiana.

