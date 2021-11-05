Positively Jax: 13-year-old needs your help collecting coats for the homeless

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the second year in a row, 13-year-old Hannah Hall is collecting new and gently used coats to help keep the homeless warm this winter. This weekend and next, people can help Hall reach her goal of topping the number of coats she collected and donated last year.

13-year-old Hannah Hall is truly a girl on a big mission. A mission she says began with a simple drive through downtown Jacksonville.

“I saw a lot of homeless people,” Hall said. “And something in my heart told me that I had to help all the homeless people I saw.”

With that, she founded Hannah’s Hope House with the goal of helping to reduce homelessness. Last year, Hannah’s Hope House held its first annual coat drive. It collected and distributed around 300 donated coats and hundreds of masks. Starting Saturday, people in the community can start dropping off items once again.

Hall says donated coats should be new or gently used, and masks should only be new. This year, her nonprofit will also collect socks. Socks are among the most requested items at homeless shelters during the holidays. Hall says collecting these warm items is just the beginning.

“My goals are to prevent homelessness in the early stages,” Hall said. “I want to host job fairs so that people who are homeless can get a job so they can help themselves.”

Hall is currently in middle school but says when she grows up, she wants to serve the community while wearing a badge.

“If I was a police officer, I would go out and help people I see on the streets,” Hall said. “Because some people are very mean to homeless people.”

From this humble heart, Hall shares a message of hope to those who are struggling.

“I just tell them to hold on because a change, changes come any day now,” Hall said. “So, I just want them to, tell him to hold on.”

Making a difference to help others, one warm coat at a time.

Coats, masks, and socks can be dropped off at All People International Church. The address is 1993 Edgewood Avenue in Jacksonville. The dates for drop-offs are 2 - 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, November 6 and 7, and again, on November 13 and 14. Coats of all sizes for all ages are needed.

If you cannot make it to the coat drive, pickups can be scheduled. Email: hannahshopehouse18@gmail.com.