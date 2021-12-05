1 dead, 4 more shot after Saturday violence in Jacksonville, Green Cove Springs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police officers in Jacksonville and Clay County are separately working on five new, unrelated cases involving violence, guns, at least one homicide, and a hostage situation that ended in an officer-involved shooting.

Man found shot to death inside car in Jacksonville Heights

The latest shooting happened Saturday night around 9 in Jacksonville Heights. Sgt. Henson with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to California Avenue and Hewitt Street after a 911 caller said they heard multiple gunshots.

When police arrived, a person was found shot to death in a vehicle. Sgt. Henson did not give the person’s gender or approximate age.

Shooting suspect detained after man critically injured

Another man in Jacksonville was critically injured Saturday night after a shooting near Ryance and Rogero Roads before 8:30.

JSO Sgt. Garcia did not say what police believe led up to the shooting but said the man was shot multiple times. Garcia said a suspect was detained at the scene. News4JAX is working to find out if an arrest was made.

It’s not clear if the man who was shot survived his injuries.

Suspect shot by police at Clay County gas station after hostage standoff

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened Saturday at a Green Cove Springs gas station in Clay County. The incident started with a hostage situation that shut down roads in the area for several hours.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT were called to the Speedway gas station on US 17 and State Road 16 just after 7 p.m. Saturday. The clerk told deputies a man and woman were arguing outside and then went into the bathroom.

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook said the man held the woman hostage inside the bathroom for more than four hours. Deputies closed down portions of the roads surrounding the station while SWAT team members and negotiators spoke to the man. Continue reading here.

Police looking for shooting scene after man shows up to Jacksonville fire station with gunshot wounds

Officers are looking for a shooting scene after a man showed up at a Jacksonville Fire Station on Hillman Drive with gunshot wounds Saturday evening after 6.

Sgt. Bowlus told reporters the man’s injuries were said to be life-threatening. Bowlus did not say if the man who was shot was refusing to cooperate with the police. Information was limited at the time reporters were briefed.

Man expected to survive after he was shot in the stomach

Police said a man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the stomach Saturday just before noon.

The shooting happened at the Los Palomas Apartments on Lennox Avenue in Jacksonville, but the man who was shot was transported to the hospital from a location near Old Middleburg Road and Electra Drive South about 2 miles away.

Sgt. Ray with JSO did not give details about what might have led up to the shooting but said investigators are searching for a male suspect.

Anyone with information about any of the Jacksonville shootings is asked to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-tips.

News4JAX has requested additional information and reports from the Jacksonville and Clay County Sheriff’s Office.