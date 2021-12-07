64º
Blue Angels’ 2023 air show schedule includes performance in Jacksonville Beach

Staff, News4JAX

U.S. Navy Blue Angels. (U.S. Navy Blue Angels, Courtesy of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels on Tuesday announced their 2023 air show schedule.

During their 77th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 62 demonstrations at 32 locations, including Jacksonville Beach.

The Blue Angeles took to the skies of Jacksonville Beach in 2019 for the Sea and Sky Air Show.

They returned in 2020 when they flew over greater Jacksonville as part of their nationwide flights to salute health care workers, first responders and other essential workers on the front lines of America’s battle against the coronavirus.

The Blue Angels were set to be featured in Naval Air Station Jacksonville’s air show this April, but the show was canceled due to COVID-19 guidelines.

