‘We ❤️ TB’ Tristyn Bailey’s neighborhood illuminated in teal on her birthday

On what would have been her 14th birthday, Tristyn Bailey’s neighborhood lit itself up in the color teal -- her favorite color.

On Tuesday night, luminaries were placed throughout the Durbin Crossing area in Bailey’s memory. In one spot -- small tea lights spelled out “We ❤️ TB.”

Bailey’s death sent shockwaves through the community. Her body was discovered last Mother’s Day, May 9, hours after she’d been reported missing. A schoolmate was charged with first-degree murder.

Bailey, a cheerleader, was a student at Patriot Oaks Academy. In the weeks and months after her death, there was an outpouring of support from her classmates and residents of her tight-knit neighborhood.

Sherriff Says No Stone Left Unturned In The Tristyn Bailey Case

Vigils and prayer circles were held around the area, and students of her school were encouraged to wear white. To show support, others tied aqua colored bows to their mailboxes.

Ad

Hundreds of people wearing aqua and white attended a service at Celebration Church on Jacksonville’s Southside, and thousands watched the two-hour tribute online.

In October, during their homecoming game at Julington Creek Plantation Park, Bailey’s cheer squad and the Patriot Oaks football team all wore jerseys and uniforms that were aqua.