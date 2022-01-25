JFRD distributes new smoke detectors following recent house fires

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Following several recent fires at homes in the Jacksonville area, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on Tuesday visited a neighborhood and handed out smoke detectors to residents.

Some of the reported house fires have involved injuries, while others have resulted in deaths. JFRD said in a news release that the smoke alarm distribution is due to the recent incidents but also because more cold weather is ahead and people will be utilizing their heaters.

Members of JFRD’s Fire Prevention Division and other companies on Tuesday afternoon canvassed the Moncrief neighborhood, meeting at West 13th Street and Payne Avenue. The distribution is part of Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s smoke detector program.

On Monday night, three people were hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation following a fire at a home on West 13th Street. On Tuesday, News4JAX learned two good Samaritans jumped into action to help rescue people inside.