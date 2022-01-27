Bicyclist killed in Middleburg hit-and-run ‘was a happy, fun-loving guy,’ aunt says

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – A family is devastated after learning their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash last weekend while riding his bicycle in Clay County.

The bicyclist was identified by his family as 45-year-old Richard Humphries.

“Richard was a happy, fun-loving guy,” said Lori Wofford, Humphries’ aunt. “He always liked to make people laugh.”

Troopers said they are still looking for the driver who struck Humphries shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, on North Mimosa Avenue near Johns Cemetery Road, north of County Road 218, and then took off.

“To get that knock on the door in the middle of the night, that’s a knock that you never want to get,” Wofford said.

Wofford said Humphries had been in the area for about 20 years, working as a tow truck driver before gaining work as a cook. She said people have been reaching out with stories about his kindness — even some people who didn’t know him.

“We had one person call and say that, you know, he was on a bike and had a flat tire and Richard stopped and he carried the air pump and extra bike inner tube and he helped the guy get his bike back on the road,” Wofford said.

But when Humphries had his moment of need, troopers said, the person who hit him didn’t stop.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, debris left at the scene of the crash indicates the driver was traveling in a white Chrysler PT Cruiser from model years 2001 to 2004 that could have damage to it.

“We are following up with anything and everything,” said FHP Sgt. Dylan Bryan.

Picture shows make/model similar to vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run. (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

Bryan said they’ve been tracking down cars that match the description using state databases and are also following up on the tips that have been pouring in. As for potential suspects, Bryan said, “We have a shortlist if you will.”

Later, Bryan told News4JAX that they located a possible vehicle at a private residence in the local area and that the car was towed to a crime lab for analysis to determine whether it was involved. Bryan said that no charges have been filed right and that the owner is cooperating and has been cooperating.

Humphries’ family said they’re grateful for the community’s prayers and help in the investigation.

“The fact that you know this happened under these conditions, it’s really amazing how wonderful the people of Clay County are,” Wofford said.

She said they’re not going to give up searching for answers and some kind of closure.

The family is hosting a celebration of life for Humphries from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Middleburg American Legion at 2608 Black Creek Drive in Middleburg. They are requesting everyone bring a photo of him.

They are also asking for donations for his funeral expenses. Donations can be made at any VyStar Credit Union location with the following: “RICHARD HUMPHRIES FUNERAL ACCOUNT” and account number 7902187823. They said any money leftover will go toward a reward or a charity for crime victims.