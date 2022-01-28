Crews battle Murray Hill house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crews responded late Friday morning to a house fire in Murray Hill, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

The fire was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Rosselle Street.

Crews said there was heavy fire showing when they arrived. Minutes later, they said the fire was under control.

JFRD said no injuries had been reported at last check. JFRD said the American Red Cross was being called to help a family.

This month, there have been dozens of fires in Jacksonville, resulting in five deaths, eight injuries and close to a dozen rescues.

In response, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced a new position with JFRD dedicated to addressing fire safety and prevention.