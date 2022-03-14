Motorcycles surround Jacksonville couple on I-95, fire into car, sheriff’s office says

Palm Coast exit on Interstate 95 where couple exited after being shot on Saturday, deputies said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man was shot and wounded in an apparent road rage incident as he drove along Interstate 95 on Saturday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim and his girlfriend, who attended Bike Week in Ormond Beach, were in a lime green Dodge Challenger on I-95 north around 9:15 p.m. when they “possibly cut (some) bikers off.”

A group of bikers and a gray Ford Expedition then surrounded the car and fired multiple shots, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcyclists continued traveling north on I-95 after the shooting, deputies said.

The victim was able to get off I-95 and pulled over near the intersection of Matanzas Woods Parkway and Old Kings Road.

“Please send police ... we’re trying to get away from these people,” the woman said to a 911 operator.

The driver was found bleeding from both arms, one of which was grazed by a bullet, the case report stated. His other arm had two gunshot wounds, the report said.

Ad

Deputies said the man, who was not seriously injured, was taken to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach.

A deputy who tended to the victim said a bullet fell from the man’s arm as he was assisting him, the case report said.

News4JAX spoke to the man on Monday and he said he’s still in the hospital recovering from his injuries but is doing well.

The woman told 911 that she had been shot in the leg, but News4JAX sister station WKMG reports that sheriff’s office officials said she was injured by shattered glass.

“I can’t walk,” she said on the 911 call.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The couple, who said they did not have any trouble with anyone at Bike Week, were not able to provide any details about the suspected shooter, bikers or the Ford SUV, deputies said.

Ad

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 386-313-4911 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS.