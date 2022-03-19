Monster Jam is back at The Bank

It’s time to get loud! Monster Jam is in Jacksonville this weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s time to get revved up! Monster Jam is in Jacksonville this weekend, paving the way for some thrilling action that might leave you a little dirty along the way.

There will be plenty of drivers performing stunts like backflips at Monster Jam, which is celebrating its 30th year, on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field.

The massive trucks weigh about 12,000 pounds and drivers can jump them about 40 feet in the air.

Drivers like Kayla Blood, who is a military veteran, and Ryan Anderson, who is the son of iconic driver Dennis Anderson, are vying for a spot in the Monster Jam World Finals in May in Orlando. A win Saturday night would give them an automatic bid to the World Finals. That’s going to make for some good action.

“We do huge sky wheelies. We do sidewalls. We’re doing poppers, where you end up on two wheels where you put it in gear and you reverse into a moonwalk. This is absolutely insane, the things we’re doing in the air, we can get inside these monster jam trucks now,” said Blood, who drives Soldier Fortune.

Anderson, who drives Son-uva Digger, said: “When I’m in there doing my freestyle, freestyle is the thing for me. It’s two minutes, everybody get back, it’s my time to shine, and the crowd goes crazy.”

Saturday’s event kicks off with a Monster Jam Pit Party from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fans can see the trucks practice and meet the drivers. Some people got the opportunity to do a ridealong, as well.

“Thought this would be a big thrill, especially right after COVID. You can really get in and up close,” Jacksonville resident Bill Crowe.

The main event starts at 7 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets and for more information.

Here’s what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office wants you to know about the event, including traffic and parking:

This year’s event is cashless. Be prepared to pay for parking and stadium venue tickets and other items with a credit card.

Stadium parking lots open at noon. As a result of the current redesign of the traffic pattern and ongoing construction, there are some roads closed and some added delays to your travel times. The changes are also impacting parking in certain areas around the stadium.

As there is available parking on each side of the stadium, police recommend you park nearest the location you enter the stadium area.

Officer Christian Hancock, public information officer for JSO, says that if you’re coming from the west, park along Bay Street, and if you’re coming from the east, you’ll park on Talleyrand Avenue, Beaver Street or Adams Street.

If unfamiliar with the area, take a photo of where you parked, as it will be dark when you leave the event.

Rideshare and taxi service in and out of the stadium area is an option. The drop-off and pick-up area for this is near the corner of A. Philip Randolph Boulevard and Duval Street on the west side of the stadium.

Officers are in place at intersections to assist with traffic as you approach the venue. Follow their directions versus your GPS, as typical access points may be closed or re-routed for the event. “Listen to officers, don’t listen to GPS. GPS is probably going to be wrong, so follow the officers we want to get you the best parking,” Hancock said.

Early access to the Pit Party starts at 1:30 p.m., with general admission beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Stadium gates open at 5 p.m. You’re asked to have tickets available as you approach the entrance for the quickest access.

To ensure you don’t miss any of the action, arrive early.