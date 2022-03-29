Sheriff’s Office thanks community for support in wake of Putnam County tragedy

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A day after an all-out search for a 1-year-old Putnam County boy ended in heartbreak for his family and first responders, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media, thanking the community for the outpouring of support they received.

During the more than 24-hour search for little Jose Lara, the community stepped in with donations of food, water, snacks and moral support for the first responders, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After what the Sheriff’s Office described as a ”chilling call that a small child was missing,” the search for Jose began Sunday afternoon in an area in the area of U.S. Highway 17 South just north of the Volusia County line.

The search included manpower, helicopters and K-9s from the Volusia, St. Johns, Marion and Clay county sheriff’s offices, and help from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and Florida Task Force 5 and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, FBI, Crescent City Fire Department and Putnam County Fire Rescue.

Sadly, searchers found Jose’s body in a septic area of his family’s rental property on Monday. Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach said weeds, dirt and plywood covered the opening, and the little boy appears to have stepped on the rotted plywood and fell in.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is nothing to indicate foul play, but it is still an active investigation. DeLoach asked everyone to keep the family in their prayers.

During the grueling ground search, which included a mile radius to 2 square miles and body heat detection technology, local residents and businesses showed up to help the first responders and family in any way they could, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Winn-Dixie in Crescent City provided fried chicken, bananas, oranges and cases of water, Domino’s brought pizza, Baja Tacos gave platters of tacos. Residents dropped off homemade food, doughnuts, coffee, snacks and more water.

Mayor Michele Myers offered assistance and helped deliver supplies.

“You do not know how truly blessed we feel for your encouragement and support,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote. “Our responders from other agencies were in awe at how quickly our community rallied for us and Jose’s family. We know there are some other unsung heroes out there who donated and please know we thank you too.”

Albert Gutierrez, the pastor of Iglesia Internacional JesuCristo Es El Senor, rents property to Jose’s family and said the child’s mother had recently moved to Florida from Central America.

“Church was praying, hoping everything was OK,” Gutierrez said. “Horrible for this family. Yes. There are no words.”