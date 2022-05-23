76º

3 arrested after robbery attempt leads to deadly shooting on Westside: JSO

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Tarek Randolph, Sydney Nicole Buhl and Chase Robison (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were arrested in connection with a robbery attempt that led to a deadly shooting on the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

On May 15, an area hospital reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a man had been dropped off in a private vehicle around 1 a.m. and he died at the hospital shortly after arriving, police said.

Detectives said they were able to determine that the man had been shot at a condominium complex on Kirkpatrick Circle, near Wilson Boulevard and Interstate 295, in the Westside’s Cedar Hills area.

Through their investigation, detectives said, they discovered multiple people arrived at the man’s location in an attempt to rob him before shooting him multiple times.

Investigators said they identified and arrested three people in connection with the man’s death: Tarek Zakia Randolph, Chase Alan Robison and Sydney Nicole Buhl.

According to Duval County jail records, Randolph, 24, was arrested Friday and Robison, 26, was arrested Thursday -- each on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Buhl was arrested Wednesday on a charge of attempted armed robbery, jail records show.

As of Monday, all three remained behind bars.

JSO noted that the U.S. marshals assisted in apprehending the suspects.

