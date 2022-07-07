‘I have looked evil in the eyes, and I didn’t see that in him’: Officer forgives man who attacked him, leaving him unconscious

On the morning of July 16, 2020, investigators said Jaden Perkins attacked Atlantic Beach Police officer Tim Stafford in front of the Panera Bread restaurant on Atlantic Boulevard, knocking the officer unconscious. Nearly two years later, Perkins pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder in court Thursday, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Stafford told News4JAX that he forgives Perkins, and prays for him and his family.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On the morning of July 16, 2020, investigators said Jaden Perkins attacked Atlantic Beach Police officer Tim Stafford in front of the Panera Bread restaurant on Atlantic Boulevard, knocking the officer unconscious.

A second Atlantic Beach officer, Dustin Joiner, reported that he saw Perkins stomping on Stafford’s head when Perkins yelled, “You’re going to have to kill me.” Perkins reached for Joiner’s gun, when the officer shot him.

“It’s a lot to make those decisions and do what he did and he’s my hero,” Stafford said about fellow Officer Joiner.

It still took several officers to subdue Perkins, who was 19 at the time. Officer Stafford had to undergo facial reconstructive surgery, still deals with headaches, cognitive issues and this incident took away his ability to continue serving as a police officer.

“There is not a day that goes by that isn’t affected directly by this,” Stafford said.

A post-arrest investigation discovered that Perkins had taken hallucinogenic drugs prior to the attack on Stafford.

Nearly two years later, Perkins pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder in court Thursday, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Stafford told News4JAX that he forgives Perkins, and prays for him and his family.

Perkins faced up to life in prison for attempted murder on a police officer, but that’s not what Stafford asked for, instead, he called for mercy on his attacker.

“I spent 30 years in law enforcement dealing with people. I’ve looked evil in the eyes, and I didn’t see that in him,” Stafford said. “I believe there should be consequences, but him spending the rest of his life behind bars, I didn’t think that needed to happen in this. I want him to be a productive member of society.”

Perkins, now 21, apologized to Stafford.

“I just want to thank you for giving me a chance to prove myself and to become a better man,” Perkins said. “I’m not proud of having this type of impact on so many people, and Mr. Stafford, I thank you. I remember our conversation. I will always remember our conversation. I want you to know our words mean something, and I will work from this day to become a better man.”

Perkins’ sentence also includes a recommendation of drug treatment in prison, and a suggestion that he will speak to high schools about the consequences of drug use.

Judge London Kite said, “There is power in forgiveness.”

After the hearing, the two sides came together, when Officer Stafford and Perkins’ mother gave each other a tearful hug.