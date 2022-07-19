13-year-old girl dies after pellet gun shooting, St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says

A 13-year-old girl who was shot by a pellet gun earlier this month has died, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News4JAX on Tuesday.

The incident was reported on July 4 in the Flagler Estates area. According to the investigative report from the Sheriff’s Office, someone at the scene told investigators that a 12-year-old boy had been handling the pellet gun when it discharged, hitting the 13-year-old in her eye.

The 13-year-old was taken to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in critical condition and later died, according to the Sheriff’s Office.