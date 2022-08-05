Man wanted on rape, attempted murder charges captured in Palm Coast

Shawn Patrick Scott was captured during a traffic stop in Palm Coast.

PALM COAST, Fla. – A 41-year-old Maryland man wanted in connection with a rape case and a separate attempted murder case was captured Thursday afternoon in Palm Coast by Flagler County deputies and U.S. Marshals.

Shawn Patrick Scott, from Glen Burnie, Maryland, was arrested at 12:04 p.m. Thursday during a “high-risk” traffic stop on State Road 100 near I-95, Flagler County deputies said.

Scott is facing charges stemming from Anne Arundel County, Maryland, including first-degree assault, second-degree assault, second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense.

He is also facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault in connection with a Jan. 23 incident. He has been indicted in that case and is due back in court on Aug. 19 on those charges.

Flagler County deputies said members of the U.S. Marshals along with FCSO’s Problem Area Crime Enforcement (PACE) Team and Fugitive Unit discovered that Scott was hiding at a home in the Seminole Woods area.

“This guy thought he could escape serious sex-related charges by coming to Flagler County,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “He’s now discovered that was a very bad idea. I commend our deputies for working alongside our federal partners to put handcuffs on this dirtbag.”

Scott’s criminal history in Maryland dates back to 1999 and includes charges of burglary, false imprisonment, harassment, marijuana possession, property destruction, reckless endangerment, theft and violation of a protection order.

He is being held without bond at the Flagler County Jail as he awaits extradition.