Essential items fly off local store shelves ahead of Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Northeast Florida residents have been stocking up on hurricane essentials to prepare for Tropical Storm Ian as it strengthens over the Caribbean and heads toward Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida Saturday as Ian continues to grow and is expected to bring intense rain and wind to the state next week.

Some residents have headed to the grocery store to stock up on necessities before the storm.

Publix shoppers in the Riverside and Ponte Vedra area were seen buying snacks. The stock of water was also low in the stores.

Linda McManemy has lived in Ponte Vedra for more than 20 years and has plenty of experience with hurricane preparation.

“I just like to always keep water and batteries on hand and fill the bathtub and just be prepared,” McManemy said. “The guys who were stalking the shelves said that by the end of the day they would be cleared out of the water again.”

Daniel Turner, who also lives in Ponte Vedra, said he stocks up on water year-round.

“I always prepare, living close to the beach. I just always have lots of water,” Turner said.

Regardless of the exact track of the storm, the News4JAX Weather Authority said it is likely Northeast Florida will begin to experience rain starting Wednesday.

Check out our 2022 Hurricane Survival Guide, which includes a printable checklist for your supply kit (Page 17).