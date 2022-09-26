Gov. DeSantis: Impacts of Hurricane Ian expected to be ‘far and wide’

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday morning said the impacts of Hurricane Ian are expected to be felt on both coasts of the state as the storm strengthens and moves north later this week.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday morning said the impacts of Hurricane Ian are expected to be felt on both coasts of the state as the storm strengthens and moves north later this week.

DeSantis gave an update on the state’s response during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

RELATED: Hurricane Ian forecast to continue rapidly strengthening

State officials expect Southwest Florida and other areas along the Gulf Coast to bear the brunt of the 500-mile-wide storm and experience a huge storm surge, but the east coast of the state from Miami to Jacksonville could also see flooding and widespread power outages.

Among the preparations, DeSantis said the Florida National Guard has activated 5,000 members and 2,000 more guards from other nearby states have been activated to help and the Florida Department of Transportation is suspending tolls at facilities in the Tampa Bay area and more areas could be added later. Five urban search and rescue teams have been activated, DeSantis said, and the state has the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission mobilized and ready to support needed efforts.

The state also issued waivers of weight restrictions for commercial trucks to ensure there is ample fuel and resources coming into Florida.

“There’s no need to panic buy if you normally don’t drink a lot of water, you may not need to go on by 20 gallons of water right now,” DeSantis said. “So, just do what you need to be prepared.”

FROM JOHN GAUGHAN | Ian’s impact on Jacksonville: Heavy rains, probable flooding and power outages

DeSantis added the state has been in contact with major retailers like Publix and Walmart and said they are constantly resupplying with key items. The state also authorized emergency refills of maintenance prescriptions for 30 days.

DeSantis said the state has also been in contact with the major utilities throughout Florida, particularly those that are servicing the Gulf Coast of Florida, and the companies said there are thousands of people that are staged and that are going to be ready to go when the storm passes to try to get power restored.

“But folks should be prepared if you’re in this region, that there is going to be an interruption of power so just plan on that,” DeSantis said. “Even if the eye of the storm doesn’t hit your region, you’re going to have really significant winds, it’s going to knock over trees, it’s going to cause interruptions and so that’s just the name of the game. So just be prepared for that.”

As of Monday afternoon, nine school districts in the Tampa Bay area have decided to close schools. DeSantis said parents can find the latest information on state school closures on the Florida Department of Education’s website.

Florida emergency officials urged residents to have a plan in place and listen to local officials regarding evacuations and other updates.