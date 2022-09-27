City of Jacksonville monitoring and preparing for Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA crews started setting up staging areas Tuesday morning so resources can be ready to restore power and water after the storm hits.

The utility company is expecting crews from New England, Texas, Alabama and other parts of the country to arrive as early as Wednesday to assist.

“Regardless of the impact, all 2,000+ JEA team members are ready to mobilize and restore power and water as soon as possible for our customers, as we prepare year-round for all types of severe weather,” CEO Jay Stowe said in a prepared statement.

Earlier this month JEA resumed cutting service to customers who were behind on their payments, but starting Tuesday, the utility will temporarily suspend customer disconnections for non-payment.

Other utilities like FPL are taking similar steps.

City of Jacksonville Public works crews were also out Monday clearing storm drains in Arlington. They also checked on areas that could see flooding because of heavy rain.

Mayor Lenny Curry is urging people not to panic but prepare for the storm’s biggest impacts.

“Currently, the biggest threat to our area is excessive rainfall, moderate winds and tornadoes likely beginning late Wednesday with the biggest impact happening Thursday. As we know, with a storm this far out, these scenarios can change for the better or for the worse. But now is the time to prepare. There’s no reason to panic, it’s just time to get prepared,” Curry said.

Anyone can report flooding problems in their area to the city by calling 904-630-CITY.