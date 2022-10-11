84º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

USS The Sullivans departs from Naval Station Mayport Tuesday morning

It was the Naval Ship’s third deployment within the last year

Shawn Seagroves, Morning Show Executive Producer

Tags: USS The Sullivans, Deployment
USS The Sullivans departs from Naval Station Mayport Tuesday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – U.S. Navy ship USS The Sullivans deployed from Naval Station Mayport on Tuesday morning. The deployment was the third for the ship in the last year.

The ship returned from its previous deployment in April of 2022, after a three-month tour in the European theater. During that mission, it participated in NATO Exercise Dynamic Guard 2022. Previous to that, The Sullivans was deployed from April to November of 2021 The ship worked with the Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group, providing support.

According to a press release, USS The Sullivans was selected for the U.S. Navy’s “Greyhound Program.” This program extends the ship’s readiness for a longer period of time.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.