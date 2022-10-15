Evidence released in deadly July 2021 crash that police say was result of street race

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The State Attorney’s Office has released interviews, 911 calls and photos from what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said was a high-speed crash that killed a woman on Edgewood Avenue North in July 2021.

Ethan Rainey and Kiari Hill are both facing charges in the crash that killed Pamela Stone, who was identified by a relative. She was riding in a car driven by Chastyne Dominguez, her daughter, who was injured.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses told investigators two cars — both determined to be Dodge Chargers that were driven by Hill and Rainey — were racing prior to the crash.

Investigators determined a silver Charger, driven by Hill, went airborne after running into the car that was driven by Dominguez. It flipped several times into a parking lot, landed on top of a parked car and stopped on a sidewalk. Investigators said the other car, a black Charger, stopped when the driver, Rainey, saw the crash.

Hill and Rainey were arrested in February on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless driving and racing.

“I’ve got a really bad emergency I’ve got bad accident here on Edgewood Avenue North,” one caller tells dispatch.

“Oh my God, there’s people on the floor, there’s bodies on the floor,” another caller says

Hill was interviewed while at the hospital after he regained consciousness. That interview was part of the discovery material.

Det. Wilson: “What’s the last thing you remember?”

Kiari Hill: “That I was driving.”

Det. Wilson: “You were driving? What vehicle were you driving?”

Kiari Hill: “Uh, the Charger. The silver Charger.”

Det. Wilson: “The silver Charger?”

Kiari Hill: “Mm hm.”

Det. Wilson: “Do you know where you were driving? What road?”

Kiari Hill: “I don’t remember.”

Footage from the scene shows Rainey being read his rights as he interview by police.

“I was good few hundred feet away from the accident when it happened, and if you pull the cameras from here, I’m sure they’re everywhere, you’ll see,” he says.

There was a passenger in Rainey’s car who told police that the two drivers were engaging in an impromptu race. She explained the cars both hit the corner and the road was open and “here we go.” She said it happened in seconds.

Dominguez and Hill are both awaiting trial. No date has been set.