‘Giant cocktail party’ returns to rock Historic Springfield

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s PorchFest has returned Saturday after last year’s “Porch Fest Reimagined” was impacted by a nor’easter.

PorchFest is a musical street party in Historic Springfield that brings people out to enjoy live music, delicious local food and an overall good time among family and friends.

PorchFest celebrations happen across the county but the Jacksonville celebration didn’t start until 2014. The Founder of PorchFest Crissie Cudd thought it would be a good idea to bring it to the Springfield neighborhood since people love drinking wine on their porches -- a feature that makes Springfield homes special.

Since its birth, the fest gets bigger and bigger every year.

In 2019, the event brought out 25,000 people, and this year Cudd is anticipating attendance to top that number.

“I’ve seen so many people that I haven’t seen since before the pandemic. This is a giant cocktail party for us,” Cudd said.

PorchFest ends at 10 p.m. Saturday.