Organizations take extra steps to help keep people warm amid dropping temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As temperatures on Saturday started to slowly drop as a freeze warning was in effect for Northeast Florida, many cold weather shelters opened to help keep people warm.

Several churches and organizations around the area opened their doors during the cold weekend.

City Rescue Mission Executive Director Paul Stasi said it’s dangerous for people to be outside in temperatures like these.

“We want to make sure that everybody is safe, gets a warm place to stay, some hot meals, and shower if they would like. We could even offer a change of clothes if they need that,” Stasi said.

Stasi said people are welcome to stay as long as temperatures are below 40 degrees.

The City Rescue Mission is able to take in an additional 100 individuals by opening its overflow area. On a typical night, the organization takes in 300 people at night.

Sulzbacher and the Salvation Army are also open until they reach capacity.

In St. Johns County, the First United Methodist Church of St. Augustine at 118 King St. will open its doors for shelter at 8 p.m. Friday, 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the St. Augustine Police Department. Grace United Methodist Church in St. Augustine is open Saturday night and First United Methodist Church is open Sunday night.

The Sheltering Tree in Flagler County has opened a cold-weather shelter at the Church on the RockfFrom Saturday to Sunday.