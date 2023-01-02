Jaguars fans stock up on gear, search for tickets ahead of prime-time game for AFC South title

At Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach, there has been a steady stream of customers buying up Jaguars merchandise.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jaguars fans are doing everything they can to get ready for the critical Saturday evening home game against the Tennessee Titans.

On Monday, News4JAX talked with Jaguars fans who were scrambling to buy team gear and also looking at some staggering ticket prices for the prime-time matchup that will determine the AFC South champion.

At Sports Mania in Jacksonville Beach, there has been a steady stream of customers buying up Jaguars merchandise going into what’s perhaps the team’s biggest regular season game in years.

Mathew Smith, the owner of Sports Mania, said the playoff potential, coupled with a prime-time game this weekend, means fans want their Jaguars gear now.

“Monday morning, to be having release — the big news that we’re prime time now — it’s awesome,” Smith said. “The store’s been jamming since the minute we opened the door.”

RELATED: Here’s how the Jaguars can make the playoffs even if they lose to the Titans

Sports Mania said it’s ordering more merchandise and will start moving other teams’ gear to the back to fill the entire store with only Jaguars gear if needed.

Also on Monday, News4JAX stopped by Stephen Dickey’s personal Jaguars cave he built in his St. Johns County home.

“Do you know it took the Saints 42 years to win a Super Bowl? ... You just got to believe,” Dickey said. “I think we’re very hot at the right time.”

He said he can’t wait until Saturday.

“The worst time for me is the time between the games,” Dickey said. “Between yesterday and Saturday is a lot of anticipation and a lot of wanting to watch a game or the game.”

And tickets for the game aren’t going for cheap. News4JAX did some searching Monday morning on Ticketmaster, and in Section 10, there were prices that included: $1,150, $1,176, $1,250 and $1,300.