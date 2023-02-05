Family shoots hoops, eats tacos to remember life of 18-year-old shot, killed at Orange Park basketball court

Family, friends gathered at the same park a 18-year-old was shot, killed at to remember his life.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The family of an 18-year-old shot and killed at an Orange Park basketball court in December held what they called a non-traditional vigil Sunday to remember his life.

Drew Wright III died after being shot at the Orange Park Athletic Association basketball court. According to the Orange Park Police Department, a fight broke out between a group of men who were playing basketball on the court.

Drew was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and passed away shortly after.

To remember his life, family and friends gathered at the same court he was shot at to eat his favorite food --tacos -- and play his favorite sport, basketball.

“I miss his infectious smile. He had a heart of gold and I love that,” his grandmother Laura Wright told News4JAX.

The family also had his urn with them.

“Drew was a very funny, kindhearted person. He just loved to make all of his family smile and feel loved,” Drew’s cousin Brielle Wright said.

Even Drew’s former lunch lady came out to celebrate his life. She told New4JAX that seeing him at school was one of the best parts of her day.

“There’s some people you look forward to seeing everyday, even just for a moment because he was electrifying and always had something funny to say,” Nancy Hansen said.

Drew’s family said since he died it’s been hard for them to adjust but seeing all of the people come out to support them has made that process a little better.

“They really cared about him, and I appreciate them coming out and sticking with us and helping us through all of this,” Drew’s sister Alexa Wright said.

Drew’s grandmother said the family is still seeking answers on who committed this crime. She said they want someone to come forward and tell police something so this case can be solved and they can gain closure.

“I would like to see justice, and I just want to let the families of the people that did this know what would you do if this was your grandson or your son,” Laura Wright said.