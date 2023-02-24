Man convicted of killing grandmother to be sentenced for brewing alcohol while in jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old serving a 15-year sentence for killing his grandmother should learn Friday how much time will be added to his sentence for brewing alcohol while in jail.

Logan Mott pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his grandmother, Krista French, in 2017 and confessed to being intoxicated when he stabbed and shot her before burying her in the backyard of his father’s Neptune Beach home.

When he was sentenced in 2019, Mott told the court he would do everything in his power to stay away from alcohol.

But this month he pleaded guilty to brewing alcohol while in jail and prosecutors want his sentence extended.

According to a report from November 2020, Mott was charged with introducing contraband into the Cypress Creek Juvenile Facility. In December 2022, alcohol was found again in his shared room.

Mott told the court it wasn’t his, but he took the blame for it.

“There was no point in trying to fight because I’m already being charged with violation of probation for making the alcohol. So even if it was mine or wasn’t I still would be found guilty, anyway,” Mott said.

Mott said he is not getting the mental health and alcohol rehabilitation he was supposed to in prison and has to adhere to gang rules on the inside.

Mott’s father, Eric, told the court instead of Logan being treated like everyone else for breaking the rules in jail, he was given a felony charge that he believes is unheard of.

Motts’s defense attorney argued the incidents with alcohol are a culmination of ongoing issues that the convicted murderer still struggles to resolve.

His attorney also said Mott is suffering from depression and was diagnosed with diabetes. His defense wants a continuation of his current sentence, saying he has 10 more years to show how he progresses.

But the state said he’s not a juvenile anymore, and they want his sentence extended. The state asked for 21 years and three months with up to 40 years.

The judge is expected to make a decision during a sentencing hearing Friday.