Another mental competency review for Nassau County man charged with murdering 3 family members

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Attorneys for Nassau County father William Broyles, who was charged with murdering three family members, will be in court on Thursday morning for another mental competency review. Broyles is not expected to be in the courtroom.

The purpose of the hearing is to determine if Broyles is fit to stand trial for the murders of his wife and two of their adult children.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Last October, a Nassau County judge ruled Broyles was not competent to stand trial, because he had “had no rational understanding of the proceedings against him.”

Thursday’s hearing will determine if anything has changed.

Prosecutors said Broyles shot and killed his wife and two of their children inside the family’s Callahan home in 2021.

Prior to the October hearing, Broyles underwent three mental competency evaluations. The court heard from several psychologists who examined Broyles, one of whom described Broyles’ bizarre behavior.

“He would defecate on himself, which was very unusual,” a psychologist said. “And he would sit on the side of his bed looking at the floor and maybe playing with his feet hours and hours at a time.”

After the killings, Broyles called 911 and laid down in the driveway, according to Nassau County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

When he was asked why he didn’t kill himself, his response was, “I was too scared to do that.”

A motive in this case has never been revealed, and the sheriff said there had never been any domestic issues reported at the home.

Broyles’ hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Thursday.