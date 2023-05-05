Witnesses suspect awry drug deal led to shooting of man in Downtown Jacksonville

A St. Johns County teen and two others have been arrested and accused in connection with a murder in downtown Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Multiple witnesses allege that the death of a man found shot behind a dumpster in Downtown Jacksonville was a result of a drug deal gone awry.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Thursday a St. Johns County teen and two others were arrested and accused in connection with the murder.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Nichols, a 19-year-old who lives in Fruit Cove, has been accused of second-degree murder after a man was found dead Tuesday on West Ashley Street.

Daniel DeGuardia, an 18-year-old who also lives in St. Johns County, and Holden Dodson, a 21-year-old who lived in St. Augustine but recently moved to Jacksonville’s Westside, face charges of accessory after the fact.

JSO said its investigation started after someone walking on West Ashley Street near Clay Street downtown spotted a man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning.

According to arrest reports, the victim was being chased by a man on foot. The victim then tried to hide behind a dumpster and two other men followed them in a Jeep.

A witness who did not see the incident told News4JAX that he heard about eight shots.

“Three shots first then I heard some more shots behind it,” the man said.

Most of the incident was captured on surveillance video, according to JSO, but it’s unclear why the man was shot. His identity was also not released.

Several homeless people in the area described the victim as a hustler who hustled to make ends meet. Jeremy Hunt and other witnesses said they saw what led up to the shooting.

Hunt said it started at a 7-11 store when the three men attempted to purchase drugs from the victim.

“He took off with their pistol because one of the guys showed him his pistol and was waving it around and saying if you don’t bring me my drugs back, I’m going to shoot you. He grabbed his gun and took off. Then they all started chasing him. He ended up shot by the dumpster over there,” Hunt said.

The report said after interacting with the victim, the suspect got in the Jeep and they drove away.

“He almost outran them, but there were three of them and only one of him. And they had a car, I mean SUV,” Hunt said.

Most of the incident was captured on surveillance video, according to JSO. Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

Although police have not identified the victim, several homeless people have identified him as Garry Jackson. They also say he also lived on the street and was known by the nickname “G-Money.”

In court this morning, the prosecutor argued that the two suspects charged with an accessory should have enhanced bonds because the prosecutor believed they may have committed a hate crime in connection to the murder.

However, sources told News4JAX Thursday night that there is no evidence of a hate crime, despite the mention in court.