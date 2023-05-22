Mary & John: Thanks 4 Thirty Years Podcast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mary Baer came to Jacksonville in 1992 after working as a news anchor and reporter in Columbus, Ohio. She started her television career at KTVL in her hometown of Medford, Oregon. Mary is a graduate of the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism.

John Gaughan came to Jacksonville in 1992 after working as the Chief Meteorologist at WFTV in Orlando. He attended the University of Maryland and was an intern at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C. John landed his first on-air job as Chief Meteorologist at WOLO television in Columbia, S.C.

Both are retiring from WJXT-4 on May 31, 2023. Over the past month, we asked what questions you had for Mary and John. Now, join Tom Wills as he asks the duo your questions in a one-hour podcast that takes you back in time when Mary Baer and John Gaughan were just starting out in the business. It also highlights the memorable moments along the way -- the difficult, the emotional and the fun ones! They also share what their plans are after retirement.

Click the arrow above to watch this special podcast, Mary & John: Thanks 4 Thirty Years!