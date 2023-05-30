3 men plead not guilty in deadly downtown shooting

St. Johns County 19-year-old, 2 others accused in connection with downtown Jacksonville murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three young men who were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in downtown Jacksonville earlier this month entered not guilty pleas Tuesday.

Ryan Nichols, 19, is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, while Daniel DeGuardia, 18, and Holden Dodson, 21, are charged as accessories after the fact.

The State Attorney’s Office advised the judge that it might seek to indict Nichols for first-degree murder.

When the men appeared in court earlier this month, the State Attorney’s Office asked for higher bond for DeGuadia and Dodson, and the judge granted the request.

The lawyer for Dodson has filed a motion to have him released on bond.

The next hearing for all three is June 27.

The case began when a man’s body was found May 2 lying on the sidewalk on West Ashley Street in Downtown Jacksonville. Investigators said the moments leading up to the man’s death were caught on surveillance camera.

A number of shell casings and an extended magazine were found nearby.

The arrest reports said the man was chased by one man, while two other men followed them in a Jeep.

It said the man tried to hide behind a dumpster before he was shot.

The investigation eventually led police to a house in St. Johns County where a Jeep Grand Cherokee, matching the description of the one seen leaving the shooting, was recovered.