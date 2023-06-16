Jaguars heading to Daytona International Speedway to discuss playing games there during renovations

Locations where the Jaguars could play during stadium renovations The Swamp in Gainesville Daytona Speedway Camping World Stadium in Orlando TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville

The Jaguars will head to Daytona International Speedway on Friday to discuss the possibility of using the venue to play games while TIAA Bank undergoes renovations.

Under the current proposal, work would begin in 2025 and would take the Jaguars away from Jacksonville for two seasons.

Daytona is not the only option the team is considering. Other options are Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville and the Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

TIAA Bank field is also an option, but if the team stays at the stadium, the renovations will take longer and cost more money.

If the team plays somewhere else, the updated facility could be ready in 2028.

People across Jacksonville still have a lot of questions and concerns about the project.

On Thursday night many people showed up to a community meeting hosted by team president Mark Lamping.

One of the biggest concerns at each meeting has been the potential price tag.

Some say they feel taxpayer money could be spent in other ways.

“We need to be in contact with our city council members and also with the mayor because this is going to change Jacksonville forever,” said Vanessa Cullins Hopkins, who attended the meeting. “Whether we end up getting this new stadium, which I hope we will, or whether we don’t, Jacksonville is going to be changed forever, either in a good way or in a bad way. And we need to make sure it’s in a good way. All of us are going to have to sacrifice including Shad Khan and the other owners of the NFL, we are all going to have to sacrifice some to get the benefits that will accrue to the entire city.”

Some also said the renovation is long overdue.

“This is something that Jacksonville knows. This is something that we, as a city have grown since the Jaguars have been here, the excitement in the city has grown,” Christopher Holder said. “And this stadium of the future will definitely help with that excitement. It has been long overdue. There’s only 32 cities and all the United States that have an NFL team, and we’re blessed to have one.”

The Jaguars plan to hold another community huddle on Friday at Xtreme Wings Sports Grille on Roosevelt Boulevard from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.