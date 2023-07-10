🔒 Insiders Only: Nominations open for Hometown Hero senior caregivers

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Senior caregivers are very special people.

They are patient and kind while helping our Senior Citizens in times of need. How cool would it be to help one of them win a free car?

News4JAX Insiders can now nominate a senior caregiver they believe deserves a new 2023 Hyundai Tucson.

Anyone who is an assisted living or memory care facility worker, a family member who is the primary caregiver or a home healthcare worker assisting primarily with seniors and live in the WJXT-Channel 4 coverage area are eligible.

Nominate a Senior Caregiver that you feel deserves to be a Hyundai Hometown Hero and win a 2023 Hyundai Tucson SUV. (WJXT)

News4JAX Insiders can nominate their favorite from July 10 through July 23. Then all Insiders can vote for their favorite on the list from July 24 through August 6. The top four vote-getters will then go to a vote before a board made up of News4JAX employees and the winner of a new 2023 Hyundai Tucson will be announced on August 9.

It is very important you read the official contest rules before nominating and voting. Good luck to everyone.

