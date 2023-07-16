Friend of fallen St. Johns County deputy who died in the line of duty helps raise money for his family

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A community-supported organization that helps local law enforcement held a fundraiser Saturday for a fallen St. Johns County deputy who died while trying to take someone into custody.

Signal 34 Foundation said the event was about ensuring that Sgt. Michael Kunovich’s family was taken care of. The fundraiser was held at the Elks Lodge in St. Augustine to show support for the fallen deputy and his family.

The event included a raffle and a silent auction.

Kunovich, who serviced the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years, died in May after experiencing medical issues that were caused during a struggle to detain Virjilio Aguilar-Mendez, who is accused of trespassing at a permanently closed business off State Road 16.

Aguilar-Mendez is now charged with felony murder in connection to the deputy’s death.

Kevin Munger, the co-founder of Signal 34 Foundation, said what happened to Kunovich is sad, but the event was a good way to help remember his friend.

“If we can get people together and honor Mike’s memory to me it doesn’t matter if we raise a dime,” Munger said. “There’s no amount of money that we can raise that’s good enough.”

Kunovich’s children were presented with a gift that honors their father at the fundraiser.