Duval County School Board releases superintendent search timeline, announces community forums

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School Board met today to discuss the next steps in the search for a new superintendent, including the timeline and how members of the public can make their voices heard in this process.

The goal is to vote on the next superintendent at a meeting on November 21.

School Board Chair Dr. Kelly Cocker said what the community wants to see in the next Duval County schools superintendent is vital to the search.

RELATED: Duval County faces competition, hefty price tag as superintendent search heats up | Timeline: Consultants tell Duval School Board new superintendent could start by Jan. 1, 2024 | ‘I leave so very thankful’: Outgoing Duval County superintendent looks back on tenure on final day for students

On Wednesday, the board worked on fine-tuning a survey that’s expected to go out next week.

“It looks at items such as, “What’s their instructional knowledge? What do they know about the financial piece of running a district? How do they relate to the community?’” Coker said.

The board is hoping to get responses from across the community.

Coker also said they’re going to use that feedback when they advertise the position in a national search. The board is also looking for feedback at six community forums at schools later this month. Some of the forums will allow people to attend virtually.

Board members will attend the forums to greet and thank people for engaging.

“But then, we’re going to turn it over to facilitators to do this all across the state of Florida, to make sure we get that authentic feedback,” she said.

After hearing from the public about what they want in a superintendent, the plan is to post the job in mid-September, and identify semi-finalists about a month later.

The board expects to conduct interviews with three or four finalists in November, and choose the next superintendent by the end of the month.

“We’re staying on this timeline,” Coker said. “The only thing that could interfere with it is [if] the caliber of candidate isn’t what we’re looking for. But at this point, that’s the timeline, and we’re hopeful we’re going to draw really strong applicants,” Coker said.

The survey that is expected to go out next week will be posted on the DCPS website. You can view the full timeline here.

The community forums are scheduled for the following dates and time.

Aug. 22, 2023

Community Forums -

Baldwin Middle/High School; media center - 11 AM

Westside High School; media center - 6 PM



Aug. 24, 2023

Community Forum -

Atlantic Coast High School; media center - 6 PM



Aug. 29, 2023

Community Forum -

Raines High School; media center - 6 PM



Aug. 31, 2023