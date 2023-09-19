Duval County School Board discusses superintendent search now that job is open for applications

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County School Board will meet Tuesday to discuss the search for a new superintendent for the first time since the job was posted online and opened for applications.

The Florida School Boards Association is leading the search for the district, but community input played a role in how the position is being advertised and determining who qualifies. The application period closes on Oct. 13.

The position pays between $275,000 and $350,000, based on experience.

The job description was inspired by a community survey about what experiences the next superintendent should have.

Some of those qualifications include:

A Master’s degree from an accredited university

At least 10 years of leadership experience

And having worked in a leadership role in a school district with at least 25,000 students

Last week, the district shared results from the survey. More than 3,600 people participated, and the survey showed people want a superintendent with integrity and a background in education who can lead a diverse district.

Most people who participated in the survey said they were a parent or guardian. The school board also took input at public forums.

“They’re looking for someone who is a good listener, who can solve problems,” said Andrea Messina, CEO of the Florida School Boards Association. “It is very clear to me that they are looking for someone who has proven demonstrable success in a large urban district.”

RELATED: Duval County faces competition, hefty price tag as superintendent search heats up | Timeline: Consultants tell Duval School Board new superintendent could start by Jan. 1, 2024 | ‘I leave so very thankful’: Outgoing Duval County superintendent looks back on tenure on final day for students

The results of the survey showed the district’s biggest strength is its diversity, and the biggest weakness is transportation, followed by issues involving hiring and keeping good teachers.

The survey respondents also said they want a superintendent who builds trust and respect, motivates staff and students, and leads with humility.

The board hopes to have a permanent superintendent in place by January after the early retirement of Dr. Diana Greene in July. Dr. Dana Kriznar is currently serving as interim superintendent.

The district held six community forums in August to discuss the responses to the survey and to solicit feedback on the search process.

Now that the job has been posted, the School Board timeline for the process is: