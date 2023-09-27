Sperm whale calf euthanized after stranding on beach near Marineland in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A sperm whale calf that was found stranded on the beach near Marineland in Flagler County on Wednesday had to be euthanized, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Despite beachgoers attempting to help, the whale’s condition deteriorated and it had to be euthanized, according to NOAA.

NOAA is investigating the circumstances that led to the whale getting stranded on the beach.

The carcass has been removed for necropsy in St. Petersburg.

Earlier this year, a 21-foot adult killer whale died after it washed up on another Flagler County beach. According to Blair Mase of NOAA, the event was “extremely rare” as there had never been a recorded incident of an orca becoming stranded anywhere in Florida or the Southeast. A necropsy found no sign of human effects and nothing ingested.