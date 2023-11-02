Woman shot by FHP in Palm Coast accused of speeding toward trooper, faces 8 total charges

Jaquelin Faye Blank was arrested and faces multiple charges including three counts of aggravated battery on a police officer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman who was shot by a trooper after she accelerated her vehicle toward the trooper last week in Flagler County was arrested Thursday and faces multiple charges related to the incident.

According to FHP, Jaquelin Faye Blank drove away from a traffic stop in Palm Coast and, following a brief pursuit, drove at the trooper who chased her.

FHP said that “faced with the immediate deadly threat of being struck by the vehicle,” the trooper shot Blank in a “successful attempt to immobilize the deadly threat.”

The trooper wasn’t hurt.

Blank, who was immediately provided medical care on scene and transported to an area hospital, was released Thursday and was arrested by FHP on an outstanding violation of probation warrant.

She is also charged with:

Aggravated Battery on a Police Officer – 3 counts

Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding

Reckless Driving Damage to Person or Property

Felony Criminal Mischief

Resisting with Violence

Driving without a Valid Driver License

Blank, 37, was booked at Volusia County Jail and FHP said additional charges are being reviewed.

FDLE responded to the scene of the original incident and is investigating the use of force, providing information to the state attorney. FHP said it is also conducting an internal investigation.