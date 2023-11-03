‘Eager for the full truth’: Family of Jared Bridegan confident prosecutors ‘will ultimately provide justice for Jared’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jared Bridegan’s murder has affected many -- from his parents and siblings to his widow and children, and even the larger community. That was the message Friday from Bridegan’s father, Gaylord, after Jared’s ex-wife, Shanna Gardner, pleaded not guilty in Jared’s death.

“The outpouring of love and support for Jared has been overwhelming and heartfelt,” Gaylord Bridegan said.

Jared’s sister, Ashley Bridegan, also thanked the community for their love, prayers and support since she lost her brother in an ambush killing in February 2022. Gaylord and Ashley were among more than a dozen loved ones in the gallery Friday for Gardner’s arraignment.

“I think that those responsible thought that no one would care about Jared,” Ashley Bridegan said. “But his family cared. All of his children cared. Our community cared. And so did many wonderful people from all over the country.”

Jared Bridegan, a father of four, was shot several times at close range on a dark, wooded stretch of road around 8 p.m. Feb. 16, 2022. He had gotten out of his SUV to move a tire blocking the road near the Sanctuary neighborhood in south Jacksonville Beach.

Bridegan’s then-2-year-old-year-old daughter was in the backseat of his SUV when he was shot. The toddler was not injured, but her presence prompted felony child abuse charges against the suspects.

“If Jared was here today, he would look out at everyone, smile and express his appreciation to you -- but he’s not here today,” Gaylord Bridegan said.

Gardner and her current husband, Mario Fernandez, are each facing charges of first-degree murder, solicitation to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and child abuse in connection with Jared Bridegan’s death.

Prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty for both Gardner and Fernandez if they are convicted.

According to prosecutors, phone and bank records show Fernandez hired his former tenant, Henry Tenon, to shoot Bridegan, and Tenon has admitted to pulling the trigger. He agreed to testify against the couple.

Fernandez pleaded not guilty to the charges against him when he was arraigned in July. Gardner’s arraignment was delayed for months as she fought her extradition from Washington state after her arrest in August. Gardner moved with the two children she shared with Bridegan to her parents’ property in West Richland, Washington, months after the murder.

High-profile attorney Jose Baez, who also represented Orlando mother Casey Anthony and NFL player Aaron Hernandez in their trials, is now representing Gardner, who prosecutors say played a “key and central role” in the conspiracy to kill Jared Bridegan.

Ashley Bridegan said after Gardner’s arraignment on Friday that her brother was quiet, full of love and was a wonderful father.

“We are eager, as I’m sure you are, for the full truth to come out,” Ashley Bridegan said. “We are very confident that the state attorney will ultimately provide justice for Jared.”