‘A wonderful journey’: Bethel Church celebrates 185 years of rich history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The oldest predominately African-American church in Florida celebrated its 185th anniversary.

The Bethel Church congregation came together in downtown Jacksonville and celebrated Sunday to honor its rich history, the past and present -- with expectations of an even brighter future.

“It’s amazing. The history. How rich that is and to be a part of that. I think it’s been a blessing,” Bethel member Basco Robinson said.

Sherry Cotton said the church has always been a staple in the community because of its outreach and family care.

“There’s something for everybody here,” Cotton said.

Joann Floyd said the congregation is like her family and the church itself is like a second home to her. She joined Bethel Church 55 years ago and never left.

“It has helped me grow so much,” she said. “I’ve watched my church grow and pastors develop. It has been a wonderful journey.”

“I’ve seen changes during the pandemic, but to see the faithfulness and how everything has sustained has been amazing to be a part of that,” Robinson said.