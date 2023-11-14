See amazing police dog skills while helping a local nonprofit’s mission to protect K9s in the line of duty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police K9 teams from across the state will return to Jacksonville this weekend for the yearly battle to be named “Top Dog.”
The annual event – hosted by K9s United -- is Saturday, Nov. 18 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Bishop Kenny Athletic Complex.
More than a dozen K9 teams will compete in a timed obstacle course meant to mimic scenarios the dogs and their handlers could face in the line of duty. There will also be a K9 photobooth, a showcase of specialized units, food trucks, and activities for the kids.
The show of skill is all for a good cause. Money raised will go towards K9 United’s mission to provide lifesaving training and equipment to police K9s and their handlers.
This year’s competitors include:
- Trooper Achors and K9 Ace from Florida Highway Patrol – This K9 team won the obstacle course last year and overall “Top Dog” and will be back to defend their title.
- Trooper Pubillones and K9 Rico from Florida Highway Patrol
- Officer Walsh and K9 Stern from the Gainesville Police Department
- Officer Stevenson and K9 Tyr from the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office
- Officer Cullen and K9 Chaos from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
- Officer Boyster and K9 Kenzo from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy Hill and K9 M’Baku from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy Green and K9 Cash from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy Waddington and K9 Cairo from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy Beausoleil and K9 Axle from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office
- Deputy Dawson and K9 Baro from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office
- Officer Krueger and K9 Mac from the Mount Dora Police Department
- Deputy Batts and K9 Jax from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office
Tickets are $5 for adults. Kids 18 and under are free. Parking is also free. You can get your event tickets from K9s United here.