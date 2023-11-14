See amazing police dog skills while helping a local nonprofit’s mission to protect K9s in the line of duty

More than a dozen police K9s from around the state will compete in this year's Law Enforcement K9 Competition hosted by K9s United

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police K9 teams from across the state will return to Jacksonville this weekend for the yearly battle to be named “Top Dog.”

The annual event – hosted by K9s United -- is Saturday, Nov. 18 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Bishop Kenny Athletic Complex.

More than a dozen K9 teams will compete in a timed obstacle course meant to mimic scenarios the dogs and their handlers could face in the line of duty. There will also be a K9 photobooth, a showcase of specialized units, food trucks, and activities for the kids.

The show of skill is all for a good cause. Money raised will go towards K9 United’s mission to provide lifesaving training and equipment to police K9s and their handlers.

This year’s competitors include:

– This K9 team won the obstacle course last year and overall “Top Dog” and will be back to defend their title. Trooper Achors and K9 Ace from Florida Highway Patrol

Trooper Pubillones and K9 Rico from Florida Highway Patrol

Officer Walsh and K9 Stern from the Gainesville Police Department

Officer Stevenson and K9 Tyr from the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office

Officer Cullen and K9 Chaos from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

Officer Boyster and K9 Kenzo from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Hill and K9 M’Baku from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Green and K9 Cash from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Waddington and K9 Cairo from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Beausoleil and K9 Axle from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Dawson and K9 Baro from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Officer Krueger and K9 Mac from the Mount Dora Police Department

Deputy Batts and K9 Jax from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Tickets are $5 for adults. Kids 18 and under are free. Parking is also free. You can get your event tickets from K9s United here.