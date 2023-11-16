21-year-old uncle of 18-month-old girl accidentally shot in Palm Coast accused of manslaughter

CJ Nelson Jr., 21, was arrested following the incident and is now accused of manslaughter.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and accused of manslaughter following the shooting death of an 18-month-old girl in Flagler County in September, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly announced Thursday.

The Flager County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after the 1-year-old girl was shot and killed on Sept. 3 in Palm Coast.

Staly said the young girl’s uncle, 21-year-old C.J. Nelson, faces manslaughter charges but had been in jail since the shooting after being accused of violation of probation.

Staly said the girl was playing with her mother in a hallway of the home, waiting to take a shower, when Nelson was in a bedroom. Investigators said Nelson was handling a “multi-caliber assault pistol” when it accidentally went off and a bullet went through the wall and struck his niece in the head.

The 18-month-old girl was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.