3 injured in 3 separate shootings in Jacksonville early Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating three separate shootings that left three men injured early Saturday in Jacksonville.

The first incident happened at around 2 a.m. when police said a man was shot in the neck while driving on Herlong Road on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Police said a man was inside a car when he was approached and shot. The man was shot one time in the neck, and he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the shooter ran away from that area.

No arrests have been made.

Shooting at Herlong Rd and Normandy Blvd. (WJXT)

The second incident took place at around 4 a.m. on Weare Street.

Police said a man walking in the area was shot one time in the leg. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to JSO, all suspects connected to this shooting are in custody.

The third incident happened at around 5 a.m. on Beach Boulevard on Jacksonville’s Southside.

Police said a man was struck in the leg by someone in a moving vehicle. He is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the area.

Police are in the process of interviewing witnesses and trying to find surveillance camera video.

Anyone with information regarding any of these three shootings is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or they can contact Crimestoppers if they would like to remain anonymous at 1-866-845-TIPS.