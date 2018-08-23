Governor, mayor tout I-10 at I-95 Interchange Project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott and Mayor Lenny Curry on Thursday highlighted a $126 million construction project that's already underway in Jacksonville.

During the announcement at the Florida Department of Transportation's Jacksonville office, the governor and mayor talked about why the I-10 at I-95 Interchange Project is so important, saying it will make a great impression on the people who enter the city.

"It's going to reduce the congestion. It's going to add more lanes. It's going to make sure we're in a place where we can get more jobs here," Scott said. "We get more tourists because we have a great transportation system."

Both leaders said the infrastructure investment is also about public safety. The project will add a shared pedestrian and bicyclist path on the Fuller Warren Bridge, connecting the San Marco and Riverside neighborhoods.

"It's all interconnected," Curry said. "My latest budget includes a $2.7 million investment in pedestrian safety and so to have the state doing these heavy investments, billions of dollars, it all ties in to safe streets, safe neighborhood."

READ MORE: Pedestrian-bicyclist path to connect 2 historic Jacksonville neighborhoods

Some portions of the project began about a year ago, but FDOT wants to make sure people who live and work in the area know what's currently going on with it.

There's a unique website for the project where people can see the traffic impacts and follow along with the progress. The website is your10and95.com.

