Man sentenced to 40 years in March 2018 murder of 25-year-old

Derrick Lewis (left) and Christopher Blesset pictured in a photo provided by family (right)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 39-year-old man was sentenced to the maximum penalty provided by a plea agreement in the March 2018 murder of a 25-year-old man, the State Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Derrick Dewayne Lewis, of Jacksonville, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 40 years in Florida State Prison.

On March 26, 2018, Christopher Blessett was found shot in the roadway on Mohawk Street near a Westside apartment complex and died at a hospital.

According to prosecutors, Lewis was outside his mother's home when he exchanged words with Blessett, who was walking by the house. In response, prosecutors said, Lewis got in a vehicle and followed Blessett, pulled up next to him and fired three shots at close range, hitting Blessett repeatedly in the back.

